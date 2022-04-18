Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Rise in ‘at-home’ COVID tests could skew case counts, experts say

A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than...
A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than before.(STRINGR)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a lot easier these days to get “at-home” COVID-19 tests, but many of those test results are not being reported, leading to a drastic undercount of cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

While cases have been undercounted throughout the pandemic, some states, including Ohio and New York, no longer use positivity rates in the fight against COVID.

The CDC is now emphasizing hospitalization rates over case counts.

To get a more reliable count of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Health is now working with laboratories to help streamline easier ways to report test results.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
cade dedeaux
Cade Dedeaux and Sumrall playing inspired baseball
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough spent just $500 on their wedding because they didn’t want to start...
Couple spends just $500 on their wedding
The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.
Looking to avoid debt, couple spends only $500 on wedding
The U.S. is preparing for large numbers of migrants with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era...
Texas cities brace for potential migrant surge
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says
Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been...
Daycare owner hides kids in bathtub as shots fired into buiding