PRCC worker saves fellow employee from choking with Heimlich maneuver

Photo, L to R: Doug Touchstone and Michael Yarbrough.
Photo, L to R: Doug Touchstone and Michael Yarbrough.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Pearl River Community College, a workforce project manager is being hailed as a hero at the Woodall Advanced Technology Center after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow worker.

Custodian and handyman Doug Touchstone was eating his lunch in the Woodall Center on April 12 when he began choking.

“I was eating a turkey sandwich, in a hurry,” said Touchstone. “I took a large bite and started choking. I was holding my chest and trying to breathe.”

Walking down the hallway, he decided to enter the auditorium.

Michael Yarbrough was in the auditorium checking some equipment when he saw Touchstone struggling and motioning for help.

“I saw him come in the door and he was sort of panicking, but I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Yarbrough. “When he spotted me, he turned around like he knew what I needed to do. I put my arms around him, put my fists in his stomach and then squeezed and backed up at the same time.”

On the third time, the food was dislodged.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the Woodall Center.

“He saved my life,” said Touchstone.

Yarbrough credits his recent attendance monitoring a first-aid CPR class PRCC conducted for a local company as a key to knowing how to do the Heimlich maneuver.

“In the moment, you don’t really think of the consequences,” said Yarbrough. “I am just thankful I was there. I hate to think what would have happened if I had not been there.”

Marissa Brandon, who teaches first-aid and CPR as part of her curriculum at PRCC, also said it’s important to teach the Heimlich Maneuver in these classes.

“This is one of those skills that you never know when it will be helpful,” said Brandon. “I am glad to have been able to contribute to Michael’s efforts to help a fellow employee.”

Meanwhile, Touchstone was back at work at the Woodall Center the next day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

