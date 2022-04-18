Jackson Police Department reporting nearly 100 vacancies among sworn officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is short about 100 officers and 67 civilian positions, so says Asst. Chief Joseph Wade.

Wade spoke Monday at a meeting of the Jackson City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting.

He said the JPD currently has 258 sworn officers, 98 fewer than the 356 the department is budgeted for.

On the civilian side, JPD has 132 employees, 67 fewer than the 199 support positions budgeted for, he said.

Wade said recruitment and retention were still major issues with the department, as they are with law enforcement agencies across the country.

“It’s a huge issue. I’ve talked to chiefs and sheriffs across the state and they have the same issue. I went to a leadership class in Ohio, and guess what? They’re having (retention issues),” he said. “It’s not a popular job right now.”

Of its filled positions, JPD has 159 patrol officers and other officers working in investigations and other special divisions.

Broken down by precinct, JPD has 32 active-duty officers in Precinct 1, 45 in Precinct 2, 38 in Precinct 3, and 39 in Precinct Four.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote asked whether 39 officers was enough to provide adequate coverage in Northeast Jackson.

Foote’s ward takes in much of Precinct 4, which runs from County Line Road in the north to Fortification Street in the south. From east to west, the precinct stretches from the Pearl River to the railroad tracks near North State Street. It includes 10 beats.

“We would love to have more (officers) but we have to deal with the hand we’re dealt,” Wade said.

Wade said the precinct has officers equally dispersed to make sure beats are covered. JPD also pulls from other divisions to ensure coverage.

“We have to be smart about our resources and are constantly analyzing and adjusting, and constantly recruiting and (working to) retain the people we’re recruiting,” he said. “We made it work with the current resources we have.”

As for increasing recruitment and retention, Wade said JPD appreciates the premium pay that was put in place by the Jackson City Council earlier this year but said more needs to be done.

“Thank you for the raise you gave officers, but they need more,” he said. “How can you quantify putting your life on the line every single day?... How much is enough?”

Raises aside, Wade had other suggestions as well.

He said the city needs to enforce a state statute that would require departments to reimburse JPD for training costs for any officer it poaches that has been with Jackson for less than three years.

JPD loses officers to smaller departments, where officers can earn comparable salaries, but answer fewer calls, he said.

“People are leaving before they finish FTO training,” Wade said. “That’s a huge issue. We have these smaller departments taking advantage of (our training), and taking these people before they get one, two years of service.”

The assistant chief also suggested a signing bonus, as well as a tuition reimbursement program for new officers.

“I know we can’t afford $10,000, but (we can do) something to make it enticing to incentivize people to come to the police department,” he said.

As for the tuition reimbursement, Wade said one was offered when he joined JPD back in the 1990s. However, he wasn’t sure if the program was still in place today.

He said a program like that could attract college students, especially ones who are looking to cut down on their student loans.

