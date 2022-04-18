Farm to Table: Gluten-free fried rice
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of cooked rice
- 3 eggs beaten
- 2-3 cups of vegetables such as:
- carrots
- Napa cabbage
- bok choy
- green and red peppers
- snow peas or broccoli, chopped
- 1/2 green onion finely chopped
- 2-3 cloves garlic minced or garlic powder
- 2-3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce
- 2 tsp sesame oil
Instructions:
- Add sesame oil to pan, medium heat.
- Add green onions and vegetables of choice, sauté
- Add salt, pepper and garlic
- Add eggs, stir until eggs begin to scramble
- Add rice. Once eggs are scrambled, add sesame oil and soy sauce
- Top bowl with fresh carrots and green onions for color
