Farm to Table: Gluten-free fried rice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of cooked rice
  • 3 eggs beaten
  • 2-3 cups of vegetables such as:
    • carrots
    • Napa cabbage
    • bok choy
    • green and red peppers
    • snow peas or broccoli, chopped
  • 1/2 green onion finely chopped
  • 2-3 cloves garlic minced or garlic powder
  • 2-3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce
  • 2 tsp sesame oil

Instructions:

  1. Add sesame oil to pan, medium heat.
  2. Add green onions and vegetables of choice, sauté
  3. Add salt, pepper and garlic
  4. Add eggs, stir until eggs begin to scramble
  5. Add rice. Once eggs are scrambled, add sesame oil and soy sauce
  6. Top bowl with fresh carrots and green onions for color

Farm to Table: Katie's Glazed Carrots on Summer Salad