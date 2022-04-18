Columbia woman sentenced to 57 months for healthcare fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia woman will face 57 months, more than 4 years, in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers.

United States District Judge Taylor B. McNeel sentenced Joy Beth Harden, 51, on Friday, April 15. She is to serve 57 months in federal prison followed by a term of 3 years of supervised release. She is also ordered to pay full restitution to all of the health care insurers she defrauded.

According to court documents, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of her business, BZB LLC, doing business as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in the Hattiesburg area.

Medicare and other benefits programs reportedly paid Harden for durable medical equipment that was never prescribed for patients and for medical equipment that was never delivered to the patients.

Harden pleaded guilty on August 10, 2021,

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi; Special Agent in Charge Tamala Miles of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector GeneralAtlanta Regional Office; Special Agent in Charge Cynthia A. Bruce of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Southeast Field Office and Inspector General Martin J. Dickman of the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Inspector General.

“The U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Inspector General is committed to fighting Medicare fraud, waste, and abuse and is proud to be part of this collaborative effort with the FBI, HHS-OIG, and DoD-OIG,” said Inspector Dickman. “The sentencing of Joy Beth Harden sends a loud and clear message that combating Medicare fraud is a top federal law enforcement priority and unscrupulous Medicare providers will not be tolerated.”

This case was investigated by the HHS-OIG, FBI, DCIS, and RRB-OIG. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.

