Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Columbia woman sentenced to 57 months for healthcare fraud

This case was investigated by the HHS-OIG, FBI, DCIS, and RRB-OIG. The case was prosecuted by...
This case was investigated by the HHS-OIG, FBI, DCIS, and RRB-OIG. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia woman will face 57 months, more than 4 years, in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers.

United States District Judge Taylor B. McNeel sentenced Joy Beth Harden, 51, on Friday, April 15. She is to serve 57 months in federal prison followed by a term of 3 years of supervised release.  She is also ordered to pay full restitution to all of the health care insurers she defrauded.

According to court documents, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of her business, BZB LLC, doing business as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in the Hattiesburg area. 

Medicare and other benefits programs reportedly paid Harden for durable medical equipment that was never prescribed for patients and for medical equipment that was never delivered to the patients.

Harden pleaded guilty on August 10, 2021,

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi; Special Agent in Charge Tamala Miles of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector GeneralAtlanta Regional Office; Special Agent in Charge Cynthia A. Bruce of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Southeast Field Office and Inspector General Martin J. Dickman of the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Inspector General.

“The U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Inspector General is committed to fighting Medicare fraud, waste, and abuse and is proud to be part of this collaborative effort with the FBI, HHS-OIG, and DoD-OIG,” said Inspector Dickman. “The sentencing of Joy Beth Harden sends a loud and clear message that combating Medicare fraud is a top federal law enforcement priority and unscrupulous Medicare providers will not be tolerated.”

This case was investigated by the HHS-OIG, FBI, DCIS, and RRB-OIG. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Beaumont in Perry County suffered major damage Sunday night from the severe weather front that...
Beaumont hit hard by Sunday night’s severe storms
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
During the arrest, officers seized a handgun, and Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, was charged with...
Woman arrested for stolen weapon possession in Hub City
HPD says Magee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active felony warrant for burglary out...
Hattiesburg man arrested Saturday on Forrest Co. burglary warrant
A double-wide trailer in Jones County was badly damaged after catching fire Saturday afternoon.
VFDs busy during Saturday afternoon storm

Latest News

A limb pierced a mobile home, injuring a woman who was huddled inside with her children. She...
Sunday night storms leaves 1 injured in Greene County
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler carrying logs experienced equipment...
Traffic Alert: U.S. Hwy. 84 WB lanes blocked