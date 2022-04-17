Win Stuff
VFDs busy during Saturday afternoon storm

Jones County VFDs and power company repair crews were busy Saturday afternoon.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
From the Jones County Fire Council

JONES County, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday afternoon’s bout of thunderstorms led to several Jones County volunteer fire departments responding to multiple calls.

Several calls came in for traffic hazards, such as trees and power lines down. Additionally, there were several calls for vehicle collisions, at least two of which were on the interstate.

While South Jones Volunteer Fire Department and Ellisville Fire Department were working a single-car vehicle collision on Interstate 59 southbound at the 84-mile marker, Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at 512 Willow Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home almost fully engulfed in flames, with a large 14 foot-by-24 foot shed fully engulfed with severe damage.

According to Sandersville VFD, the fire appeared to have started near the shed and then spread to the home. Firefighters battled the blaze through pouring rain and even pea-sized hail at one point.

The home sustained significant damage.

Finnis Cole lives at the home with his wife, adult daughter and two grandchildren. No one was home at the time of the incident. Cole had left about 30 minutes prior to the time of call, he said

Rustin, Glade, Powers and Sharon volunteer fire departments assisted Sandersville. Dixie Electric EPA also responded. No injuries were reported.

The storm cell also caused power outages Saturday afternoon, according to powwroutage.us., including 1,064 Singing River Electric customers in Greene County and 225 Singing River customers in Perry County.

By 8 p.m. Saturday, power had been restored to all but 104 customers in Greene County and all but 15 in Perry County.

In Jones County 133 meters remained without power spread across three providers, including Mississippi Power (89)), Dixie Electric Power Association (37) and Southern Pine Electric (seven).

Jasper County had 141 Southern Pine customers without service early Saturday night, while Covington County had 13 Southern Pine meters remained offline early Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

