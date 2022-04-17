LRMA hosts 2nd annual Chalk Fest

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrated the Easter season and wrapped up a popular exhibit Saturday by hosting its second annual Chalk Fest.

The rain held off long enough for dozens of children and adults to use various colors of chalk to create original works of art along Fifth Avenue in front of the museum. The theme for the event was guitars.

The subject matter highlighted the final day of the museum’s three-month-long exhibit, “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar.”

“It’s always fun, especially on a holiday weekend,” said George Bassi, museum director. “And we have a mix, not only of grandparents with grand kids, but we even have tourists that are here with their children. They just happen to be in Laurel for the weekend.”

One young artist, Kinsley Adcock, drew a manatee in the street with her chalk.

She recently swam with them in St. Augustine, Fla, while on spring break.

“I really love manatees and I think they love me back,” Adcock said.

Another young artist, Myles Pollard, drew a jellyfish, but he says he’s not really an artist.

“I’m like a basketball person,” Pollard said.

The museum’s “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar” exhibit opened on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.