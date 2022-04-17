Win Stuff
Health, wealth, education focus of first Hattiesburg Schools Men Matters conference

Men Matter met Saturday to try and prepare for a better future.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is hoping to improve the education of children in the district by improving the lives of men in the Hub City.

HPSD hosted the first-ever “Men Matters” conference Saturday at the Lillie Burney Elementary School Multi-Purpose Center.

“What we want to do is engage our fathers, our male role models, uncles, into the work of educating our children,” said Robert Williams, superintendent of the Hattiesburg Public School District. “It’s one of the several things we’re doing as a part of our new strategic plan to work toward increasing community engagement and support.”

The event featured presentations from experts in health and wealth management.

It was co-sponsored by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

The school district wants to make this an annual conference.

“What we firmly believe is that if we’re able to talk to our community, then ultimately, out kids will be impacted, maybe indirectly and directly, so, that’s our focus for today,” said Jermaine Brown, director of college and career readiness at the Hattiesburg Public School District and organizer of the “Men Matters” conference.

HPSD has also established a grandparent support system called, “Tiger Grands.”

