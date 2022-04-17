Win Stuff
Glory House, Laurel United Methodist team on Easter celebration

More than 500 folks turned out Saturday morning at Gardiner Park in Laurel to celebrate Easter.
More than 500 folks turned out Saturday morning at Gardiner Park in Laurel to celebrate Easter.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glory House and Laurel First United Methodist Church teamed up Saturday morning to blend the Easter story with scads of Easter eggs.

More than 500 people gathered to hunt eggs and celebrate the Community Easter Egg Hunt & Picnic at Gardiner Park.

A host of volunteers made the celebration possible, including those from Laurel First Methodist, Glory House, West Jones Junior Beta Club, Crosspointe Church and Mt. Vernon Church.

