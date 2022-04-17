Glory House, Laurel United Methodist team on Easter celebration

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glory House and Laurel First United Methodist Church teamed up Saturday morning to blend the Easter story with scads of Easter eggs.

More than 500 people gathered to hunt eggs and celebrate the Community Easter Egg Hunt & Picnic at Gardiner Park.

A host of volunteers made the celebration possible, including those from Laurel First Methodist, Glory House, West Jones Junior Beta Club, Crosspointe Church and Mt. Vernon Church.

