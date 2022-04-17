Win Stuff
Christian Services hosts ‘Egg Hunt and Fun’ event

Christian Services in Hattiesburg continued on with its pre-Easter celebration.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tradition holds strong this Easter weekend as Christian Services in Hattiesburg hosted its “Egg Hunt and Fun” event, which has been going strong for more than two decades.

A variety of activities were included at the event, including face painting, an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses and a teaching of the resurrection.

“You know, in the Easter season, (Holy Saturday) is typically a quiet day in remembrance, but we want to celebrate,” Christian Services executive director Maggie White said. “We know that he rose for us and we can celebrate that. We are a forgiven generation and we are lucky.”

The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was moved from Town Square Park to the Christian Services building to avoid weather issues.

