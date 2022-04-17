74th Lions Club/City of Hattiesburg Easter egg hunt held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several dozen children came to Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday morning to hunt for Easter eggs in an annual event that dates back nearly three-quarters of a century.

They participated in the 74th Lions Club and City of Hattiesburg Easter Egg hunt.

Two baseball fields at the park were filled with about two thousand plastic eggs.

Children also got to meet the Easter Bunny during the event.

One of the children participating was 6-year-old Dreyah Barnett.

“I got the camouflage egg and all these eggs,” Dreyah said, holding up a basket full of eggs.

“It was super fun.”

Ten-year-old Makyla King also hunted for eggs.

“It’s good and it’s a lot of fun to find the eggs,” she said.

Among those taking part was Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, who brought his two children to hunt for eggs for the first time.

“There were several years when I came out here when I was in the Legislature and I was childless and so then you went through COVID and now, to have both of them out here for the first time is rewarding and I hope other families next year will join us,” Barker said.

The Hattiesburg Ruff Ryders and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity also assisted with the egg hunt.

“Seventy-four years ... ,” said Cammi Griffin, president of the Hattiesburg Lions Club. “We look forward to it every year.

“We look forward to a big turnout, we look forward to seeing the smiles on kids faces.”

