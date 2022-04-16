Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/15
Rain and Storms are expected for both Saturday & Easter Sunday
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

USM set two schools records in outdoor track this past weekend.
USM records, personal bests logged by track teams
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The search for the possible suspects in a deadly overnight shooting in Pittsburgh is still...
Nation rocked by holiday weekend gun violence
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway