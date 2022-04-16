Win Stuff
Rain and Storms are expected for both Saturday & Easter Sunday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT
Saturday will be rainy as scattered t-storms move through during the day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds or hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Easter Sunday may be rainy too as another wave moves though the area. Skies will be cloudy with widespread t-storms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds or hail. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Next Monday.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be great with sunshine and highs in the 80s!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

