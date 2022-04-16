Win Stuff
Pine Belt Christians celebrate Good Friday in various ways

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Christian community is preparing to celebrate Easter this Sunday, but Friday, many churches also took part in Good Friday activities.

Members of two churches participated in a cross walk along U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 589.

“Jesus did something for my sins and the sin of the world, and so we just want to draw the focus back to what it really ought to be,” said Dean Register, lead pastor at Crosspoint Community Church.

More than 60 members of Crosspoint Community Church and New Seasons Family Worship Center took turns carrying a wooden cross.

The walk ended with a brief worship service at Crosspoint Community Church.

“A lot of people understand what Good Friday is all about,” said Clemon Ector, senior pastor at New Seasons Family Worship Center. “It wasn’t good for Jesus, but it was good for us because even though they killed him on that Good Friday, on that Sunday morning he rose up again.”

Meanwhile, West Point Baptist Church is hosting 24 hours of prayer, beginning at 6 p.m. on Good Friday.

You’re invited to come by and register and spend a brief period in prayer, in preparation for Easter.

“This is where we can sign up for one hour of peace to come in the sanctuary and pray,” said Jamieson Magee, associate pastor of West Point Baptist Church. “What it really does is it begins to posture our hearts and minds and settles us and really gets us connected into the meaning of the season as we go into resurrection Sunday.”

Magee encourages you to register at the church or text “wpchurch” to 95577 and let the church staff know when you’ll be coming by.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

