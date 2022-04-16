Win Stuff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office receives honor from Camp Shelby battalion

By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of partnership, a Camp Shelby battalion has given an award of recognition to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-410th Phoenix Battalion officers and NCOs came to the office in New Augusta to present the team with a flag flown by the battalion, completed with a plaque and handwritten messages by members of the battalion.

This gift of gratitude was given in response to the help PCSO has provided to the battalion, frequently closing off parts of U.S. Highway 98 so the battalion can exit together out of the East gate of Camp Shelby.

“To know these guys are out on the front line, serving our country and protecting the homeland and for them to show their appreciation for a sheriff’s office, it definitely made us feel great,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Nobles said he didn’t feel he and his team were doing anything special, just doing their jobs.

