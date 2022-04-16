Win Stuff
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook briefs the media on a shooting at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday. (Source: WIS via CNN)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities said a man has been arrested after 14 people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department says Jewayne M. Price, 22, who was originally detained as a person of interest, will be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Additional charges are pending.

Police are still working to identify two other suspects who were seen with guns.

Two people who had been held for questioning have been released after police determined they were not involved.

Columbia police confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre, which triggered a response from the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say after speaking with medical personnel at various hospitals, it was determined 14 people were injured, instead of the 12 police had said in an earlier release. Nine people were hit by gunfire, while five others had injuries that included broken bones, cuts, and a head injury suffered while trying to escape.

The youngest victim is 15 years old and the oldest is 73. Police say as of around midnight, Only the 73-year-old is still receiving treatment. The others have been treated and released or will be shortly.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook briefs the media on a shooting at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday. (Source: WIS via CNN)

Chief Skip Holbrook said police do not believe this is a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, investigators say at least three suspects pulled out guns in the middle of the mall, but it’s not yet clear how many of them fired. Investigators have seized one gun related to the incident and ballistic evidence shows at least two different guns were used by two suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to law enforcement at 803-545-3525.

