LRMA to host its annual Chalkfest Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is hosting its 2nd annual Chalkfest on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this free event which will take place in front of the museum on 5th Avenue.

George Bassi is the director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and he said this was something for the whole family to enjoy for the holiday weekend.

“We line the street into individual squares. Students, adults and kids all ages can come out and we provide all the supplies so they can paint their own design inside that square,” Bassi said.

“Chalk is a great art form. We have some works in our collection that are pastel chalks. Usually, people have friends in town or they’re just looking for something to do with their families and this gives them a good opportunity to come visit the museum and the historic district,” he added.

5th Avenue will be closed off to traffic during the event.

Saturday will also be the last day of the “Medieval to Metal” exhibit exploring the history and art of the guitar.

