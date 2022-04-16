Win Stuff
Look for rain over the next few days before clearing later in the week

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says to keep the rain gear around for Easter, but look for sunnier skies in the week ahead.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

We are tracking strong to severe thunderstorms in the Pine Belt at this time. The main threats are heavy rain, dangerous lightning, damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is very low, but one or two can not be ruled out.

As we move later into Saturday, the threat of severe weather will diminish. Expect lows Saturday to be in the mid-60s.

On Easter Sunday, we are again looking for the possibility of severe weather in the area, again mainly in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the lower-80s with an 80 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.

By Monday, skies will begin to clear with highs in the mid-70s. It will also be windy on Monday with northwest winds at 5 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with lows in the lower-50s.

Tuesday looks sunny, with highs in the lower-to-mid-70s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the lower-50s.

Wednesday promises to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

By Thursday, we are expecting mostly sunny skies, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Mostly clear skies are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

