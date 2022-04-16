FCA hosts Breakfast of Champions on Good Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools from all across the Pine Belt, and even a former Major League Baseball star-packed out the Lake Terrace Convention Center Friday morning.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Southeast Mississippi hosted their 10th annual Breakfast of Champions event, where they honor local student-athletes for their outstanding character and show of faith on and off the field.

“We were very precarious because we moved it up 30 minutes or so to make sure that the business community could get back, and our school people came from near and far,” said Multi-Area Director Mitch Williams. “We had I think 40 schools represented today. In addition, all of our students from Carey, Southern, Jones, Pearl River, they’re serving as volunteers today. We had a good morning this morning.”

This year, the special guest speaker was former MLB starting pitcher and two-time World Series winner Jake Peavy.

Peavy took the podium at the breakfast and shared how his faith played a large part in his playing career.

“This event meant the world to me. I went through some difficult trying times with my faith along my baseball journey and I really had questioned God and his control over things at times,” said Peavy. “I think we’ve all been there as humans, maybe at some point in time, so to get over that hurdle and get back out and be able to publicly talk about it was big for me today.”

FCA gave out awards for “Athlete of the Year” and “Coach of the Year,” as well as multiple “Champion of Character” awards, given out to athletes who set the example for what FCA is all about.

