Covington volunteer firefighters getting new communications system

Covington County's volunteer fire departments are getting a communications upgrade soon.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments in Covington County will soon be getting a major upgrade to their communications system.

All 10 county departments have been approved to get new radios for the Mississippi Wireless Integrated Network (MSWIN).

The MSWIN radios will replace older, high-band models.

“This is definitely going to be a huge, huge step in the right direction for better protecting out firefighters, but also, better serving our citizens,” Covington County fire coordinator John Pope said.

The Collins Police Department and the Collins Fire Department already are using the MSWIN system.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is also part of that system.

Covington County supervisors are using federal and state disaster funds to purchase the radios.

The total cost: $165,000.

“We received some dollars that came from FEMA and MEMA, after the Easter tornadoes a few years ago,” Pope said, “and also another storm event that had happened, in which there were dollars, cost-share dollars that were provided back to the county for the fire departments, services rendered during those events.”

Each volunteer fire department will get ten of the new radios.

Pope hopes the firefighters will be using them sometime this summer.

