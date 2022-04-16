Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Cleanup continues at Clarkdale school after EF-2 tornado

Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - Cleanup continues at a school that suffered damage during an EF-2 tornado Wednesday.

The Clarkdale Attendance Center sits on the Clarke-Lauderdale County line.

It is the second time in two weeks the school has been hit by a tornado.

Damages include torn roofs and flooded hallways.

The softball team also took a big hit during the storm, their batting cages and team facilities are now destroyed.

“It was tough just wondering how bad it is and then trying to create a plan on what to do moving forward,” Principal Brian Jordan said. “We have state testing coming up that will run through the rest of the school year, graduation. There are a lot of things happening right now, but the number one priority is to get the kids back here and get them in school.”

The principal says the community has shown all kinds of support, even with some of their own homes sustaining damage.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/15
Rain and Storms are expected for both Saturday & Easter Sunday
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

USM set two schools records in outdoor track this past weekend.
USM records, personal bests logged by track teams
More than 500 folks turned out Saturday morning at Gardiner Park in Laurel to celebrate Easter.
Glory House, Laurel United Methodist team on Easter celebration
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
The first Men Matters conference was held Saturday at Lillie Burney Elementary School.
Health, wealth, education focus of first Hattiesburg Schools Men Matters conference
Men Matter met Saturday
Men Matter met Saturday