Cleanup continues at Clarkdale school after EF-2 tornado

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - Cleanup continues at a school that suffered damage during an EF-2 tornado Wednesday.

The Clarkdale Attendance Center sits on the Clarke-Lauderdale County line.

It is the second time in two weeks the school has been hit by a tornado.

Damages include torn roofs and flooded hallways.

The softball team also took a big hit during the storm, their batting cages and team facilities are now destroyed.

“It was tough just wondering how bad it is and then trying to create a plan on what to do moving forward,” Principal Brian Jordan said. “We have state testing coming up that will run through the rest of the school year, graduation. There are a lot of things happening right now, but the number one priority is to get the kids back here and get them in school.”

The principal says the community has shown all kinds of support, even with some of their own homes sustaining damage.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.