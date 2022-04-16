Beaumont hosts inaugural Easter event

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Easter Bunny continued to hop around the Pine Belt Saturday, including a new stop along the way in Beaumont.

The town hosted its first Easter-related event Saturday afternoon.

Activities included an Easter egg hunt, a basket raffle, and of course, a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“It means so much because for so long there hasn’t been anything like this for community involvement and especially to bring the kids in for years,” Beaumont resident Kimberly Wix said. “It really is important and vital to our community to keep it thriving.”

More than 50 kids showed up for the inaugural event.

“Anything for the youth because the kids are the next generation,” Easter Bunny said. “This is one little thing I can do to put a smile on their faces.”

