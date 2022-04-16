Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Beaumont hosts inaugural Easter event

Beaumont held its inaugural Easter egg hunt Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Easter Bunny continued to hop around the Pine Belt Saturday, including a new stop along the way in Beaumont.

The town hosted its first Easter-related event Saturday afternoon.

Activities included an Easter egg hunt, a basket raffle, and of course, a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“It means so much because for so long there hasn’t been anything like this for community involvement and especially to bring the kids in for years,” Beaumont resident Kimberly Wix said. “It really is important and vital to our community to keep it thriving.”

More than 50 kids showed up for the inaugural event.

“Anything for the youth because the kids are the next generation,” Easter Bunny said. “This is one little thing I can do to put a smile on their faces.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/15
Rain and Storms are expected for both Saturday & Easter Sunday
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

The first Men Matters conference was held Saturday at Lillie Burney Elementary School.
Health, wealth, education focus of first Hattiesburg Schools Men Matters conference
The 74th Hattiesburg Lions Club/City of Hattiesburg Easter Egg Hunt was held at Vernon Dahmer...
74th Lions Club/City of Hattiesburg Easter egg hunt held Saturday
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosted its second "Chalk Fest" Saturday.
LRMA hosts 2nd annual Chalk Fest
Christian Services in Hattiesburg holds Egg Hunt and Fun event, which has been going on for...
Christian Services hosts ‘Egg Hunt and Fun’ event
Volunteer fire departments in Covington County will be getting 100 new radios to use as part of...
Covington volunteer firefighters getting new communications system