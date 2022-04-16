Win Stuff
Amber Alert canceled in Ga. after mother, son found ‘in good health’

The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has canceled a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing mother and her 11-year-old son after police say they were “located in good health.”

APD has given no further details as of Saturday night but says the investigation continues.

Atlanta Police had earlier said they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect involved in a hostage situation and kidnapping that occurred Saturday in northwest Atlanta.

APD said earlier that officers responded to an Atlanta address around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping, and that upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female, identified as 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, and her 11-year-old son, Pierre Lubin, against their will, forcing them to get into his black Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CSL5977. The vehicle fled the area, police said.

Police said Saturday afternoon that the suspect, possibly identified at the time as 37-year-old Leonard Cross, was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

