Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday in connection to a March shooting in the city.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at the Northwood Villa apartment complex.
Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly says Lewis was wanted in connection with a March 23 shooting that happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day.
Police characterized the March incident as a domestic altercation.
Lewis was also in felony possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested Thursday
Kelly said Lewis had been charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.
Lewis’ bond was set at $50,000, cash, Kelly said.
