Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday in connection to a March shooting in the city.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at the Northwood Villa apartment complex.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly says Lewis was wanted in connection with a March 23 shooting that happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day.

Police characterized the March incident as a domestic altercation.

Lewis was also in felony possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested Thursday

Kelly said Lewis had been charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Lewis’ bond was set at $50,000, cash, Kelly said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.