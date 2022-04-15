Win Stuff
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia

Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.(Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday in connection to a March shooting in the city.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at the Northwood Villa apartment complex.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly says Lewis was wanted in connection with a March 23 shooting that happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day.

Police characterized the March incident as a domestic altercation.

Lewis was also in felony possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested Thursday

Kelly said Lewis had been charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Lewis’ bond was set at $50,000, cash, Kelly said.

