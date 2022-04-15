Families celebrate holiday at Hattiesburg Zoo’s Eggzotic Easter egg hunt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you visit the Hattiesburg Zoo, it’s a guarantee that you will see monkeys, alligators and giraffes.

But Friday, if you were lucky, you got to see a golden egg.

Every year, the Hattiesburg Zoo hosts its annual Eggzotic Easter egg hunt.

Friday, some 3,600 guests came through the gate. In 2021, the event drew 2,400, officials said.

Director of Guest Services Demetric Kelly says this year the zoo strategically hid 200 golden eggs.

“So, this year, inside of every golden egg, everyone receives a little souvenir, which is a little chick to pay homage to our new chicken exhibit that’s going to open this weekend as well,” Kelly said.

Mike Sullivan’s family was able to get in and spot one of them very quickly.

“We’re here with our grandbabies hunting one of these golden eggs, and we lucked up and found one,” says Sullivan.

Kalia Virgil’s family has made a tradition out of going to the zoo for Easter weekend. They even had matching T-shirts for the day.

“We started a tradition on Good Friday that every year we would come to the zoo as a family, and then we have a big picnic in the park,” Virgil said “.And then of course Easter Sunday dinner,” says Virgil.

The Sullivan family has Easter weekend traditions, too.

“It means a lot,” Sullivan said. “We celebrate it every year.

“I’m 62, and I still dye eggs every year.”

