Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop(Natchez Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was rescued by an officer after mouthing “help me” during a traffic stop, police say.

According to authorities, on Tuesday morning around 2:00 a.m., police were issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for a silver Lexus that was involved in a possible kidnapping.

Witnesses said a woman was seen being forced into a vehicle by a man after whispering to them to call the police.

While the entire duty shift was looking for the vehicle, Officer Kerrie Huff spotted it and made a traffic stop.

When the woman in the vehicle mouthed “help me” to Huff, the woman was immediately taken from the vehicle.

The driver, Cartrell Frye, 22, was then detained and taken to the police department where he was interviewed by investigators.

He was later charged with kidnapping and booked into jail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
McMurry Farms has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you’ve driven down the Evelyn...
Forrest County farm sows smiles
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull

Latest News

Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
Southern Miss smashes 17 hits in 12-4 win over FIU
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
6pm Headlines 4/15
6pm Headlines 4/15
.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office receives honor from Camp Shelby battalion - clipped version