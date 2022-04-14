Ultimate Fair opens in Petal on Thursday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Ultimate Fair has returned to Petal.

The fair will be open in Petal from April 14 - 24.

It will be located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway beside Lowe’s.

The Fair provides nearly 20 rides for kids and kids at heart to enjoy.

Officials say the rides go through a rigorous inspection each day making sure your visit is safe and fun.

“We do an annual state inspection, plus every day before we open, we go through a safety inspection and they get tested and ran and everything has to be checked off properly,” said Ultimate Fair CEO Tommy Pearson.

Plenty of food and drinks will also be available, such as funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, smoked turkey legs and more.

“I love Petal and I love this side of the state, we love coming here,” said Pearson. “You’ll have a great time and leave with a smile on your face and a full stomach.”

The gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.