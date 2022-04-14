Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Ultimate Fair opens in Petal on Thursday

The fair will be open in Petal from April 14 - 24.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Ultimate Fair has returned to Petal.

The fair will be open in Petal from April 14 - 24.

It will be located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway beside Lowe’s.

The Fair provides nearly 20 rides for kids and kids at heart to enjoy.

Officials say the rides go through a rigorous inspection each day making sure your visit is safe and fun.

“We do an annual state inspection, plus every day before we open, we go through a safety inspection and they get tested and ran and everything has to be checked off properly,” said Ultimate Fair CEO Tommy Pearson.

Plenty of food and drinks will also be available, such as funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos,  smoked turkey legs and more.

“I love Petal and I love this side of the state, we love coming here,” said Pearson. “You’ll have a great time and leave with a smile on your face and a full stomach.”

The gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website is currently under construction and will be unveiled this...
Hattiesburg Convention Commission redesigns new websites for its attractions
Donate your ‘rags’ to the Salvation Army
Donate your ‘rags’ to the Salvation Army
Hattiesburg Convention Commission redesigns new websites for its attractions
Hattiesburg Convention Commission redesigns new websites for its attractions
Ultimate Fair opens in Petal on Thursday
Ultimate Fair opens in Petal on Thursday