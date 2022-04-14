Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Saenger Theater sign removed after damaging storms; repairs underway

When the weld failed, according to the convention commission, the sign was pulled about two...
When the weld failed, according to the convention commission, the sign was pulled about two feet away from the building but was still secured by one of its safety stabilization cables.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater’s sign was taken down Thursday after it was noted that it had pulled away from the building as a result of the recent storms in the area.

According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the problem with the sign was reported around 8:45 a.m., and the street in front of the Saenger Theater was cleared of vehicles and blocked off to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

Director of Facilities, Engineering and Physical Plant for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Eddie Bacca, found out about the situation while finishing up the regular after-storm checklist of all the city’s convention commission buildings.

“We believe these winds rocked the sign back and forth, which over time caused one of the welds at the top of the sign to fail,” said Bacca.

When the weld failed, according to the convention commission, the sign was pulled about two feet away from the building but was still secured by one of its safety stabilization cables.

“Thankfully the safety measures we have in place kept the sign from detaching from the building and falling to the ground,” said convention commission executive director Rick Taylor.

Munn Enterprises removed the sign at 1:15 p.m., and the sign will be stored at their warehouse.

“While the sign is off of the building, we will use this time to have the sign repainted and freshened up,” said Taylor.

The convention commission said repairs on the building at the wielding sites will be made and safety measures will be put in place when the sign is put back on the building.

No timetable for damage assessments and repairs has been determined at this time.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
McMurry Farms has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you’ve driven down the Evelyn...
Forrest County farm sows smiles
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull

Latest News

Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
Southern Miss smashes 17 hits in 12-4 win over FIU
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
6pm Headlines 4/15
6pm Headlines 4/15
.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office receives honor from Camp Shelby battalion - clipped version