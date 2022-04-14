Road closures due to fallen trees, severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Remember to drive with caution on your morning commute.

Severe weather has caused some roads to close or to be partially closed in parts of the Pine Belt.

According to reports, many roads in Ellisville have been partially blocked by downed trees and/or powerlines.

Palmer Road reportedly is closed due to a down tree that fell across a power line.

Indian Springs Road also has segments of the road closed due to a powerline that is draped over the roadway.

Both roads are not completely closed at this time.

There are also reports of many downed trees and power lines in the Pendorff community of Ellisville.

Several homes may be without power tonight across Mississippi. You can view power outage maps for many power companies HERE.

If you know of any other road closures or fallen trees across roads in your area, you can call your local city and/or county emergency management agency to make a report.

This story may be updated when more information is provided.

