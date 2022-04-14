Win Stuff
Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School hires one of its own to take over the boys basketball program.

1987 Laurel graduate Randy Pettis was named the head coach of the Golden Tornadoes on Wednesday morning.

He replaces Marcus Price, who hired Pettis in 2011. The duo led Laurel to its first state championship in 2016 and another in 2017.

Price leaves Laurel after 15 seasons to coach the Gulfport girls basketball team.

“It’s literally surreal,” Pettis said. “I never thought I’d be in this position. I always felt I was capable of being in this position but I never thought about being in this position. And since I am in this position, there’s a legacy to fill. Me and coach Price won the first state championship here - boys. Me and coach Sherri Cooley won the first girls historically. So I just plan on taking the things they taught me and going forward with it.”

