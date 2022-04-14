Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) – A puppy in California is ready to play after a pretty rough day.

Sacramento fire crews rescued the little guy, covered in burned plastic and with his fur singed, during a debris fire Tuesday.

The captain on the scene knew the puppy needed a good friend, so he called Mike Thawley at Station 19.

“He said ‘Do you want him?’ and I said ‘Yes,’” Thawley said.

Thawley is fostering the pup while Front Street Animal Shelter finds him a forever home. The puppy is already making himself comfortable.

“He perked up pretty good when we gave him water, a bath, some food, started picking off some of the plastic and then yesterday personality started coming out, tail wagging, following us around chewing,” Thawley said.

This isn’t the first time Thawley has fostered a dog the fire crews had rescued. Five years ago, he took in Chunk, an abandoned pit bull found chained to a fence.

Thawley is an advocate for pit bulls. He said knew right away the dog was home. And that’s where she’s been ever since. He had documented her journey on social media.

“We had well over 30 million people following Chunk,” Thawley said. “Donations into Front Street, donations to the bully rescues, Chunk had a two-page article in Women’s World magazine and an award from PETA.”

Thawley said its a doggone shame someone would leave a puppy in such bad conditions. But he said he hopes the rescue tells a tale of how people can help other rescue and shelter animals.

