Public’s help asked to identify thief

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect pictured...
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect pictured stealing a catalytic converter earlier this month.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.

The suspect, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser, stole a catalytic converter off a work truck in the 2700 block of Edwards Street on April 9.

A security camera picture of the suspect and car have been posted on the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident or know the wherabouts of the vehicle involved, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

