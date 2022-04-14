McNelis adds pair of transfers; Jones to return

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball added two new faces Wednesday, while welcoming back a familiar one.

USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis announced the signing of a pair of transfers in Femi Funeus and Lani Cornfield.

Lee-McNelis also announced that veteran post player Kelsey Jones will return for her final year of eligibility.

”We are thrilled about adding Femi and Lani to our program,” McNelis said. “To add Femi and Lani, while getting Kelsey Jones back for a sixth-year is a huge boost, as we look to build on the success of last season.”

Funeus played in 31 games in three seasons at Seton Hall and was a two-time member of the Big East All-Academic Team. She posted career highs of 21 and eight points against Kennesaw State University.

”Femi has battled some injuries during her time at Seton Hall, but we’re looking forward to having her back at full strength and adding another key piece to our post position,” Lee-McNelis said.

Cornfield joins the Lady Eagles after two seasons at Northwest Florida State College, where she was a National Junior College Athletic Association national champion during her freshman campaign.

She started in 25 games this past season, dishing out a team-leading 88 assists.

“Lani is a pass-first point-guard (who) fits our team and shoots the ball with a high efficiency”. She gives our team added dimensions on both ends of the floor,” said Lee-McNelis of Cornfield.

Getting a year of eligibility back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones returns for a sixth year with the program, and is on pace to become the 30th Lady Eagle to join the 1,000-point club. She’ll enter the 2022-23 season with 935 points.

“As I prepare for my 19th season as the head coach of the Lady Eagles, I am jumping for joy at the possibilities that next season brings,” Lee-McNelis said. “We return so much from last season and adding these two phenomenal young ladies while having the offseason to develop our younger players makes this a great time to be a part of Lady Eagle basketball.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.