Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents may be without power after the severe weather Wednesday night.

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/ 

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Alert Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather warnings, watches issued for the Pine Belt
04/13 Ryan's "First Alert" Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/13 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast
April 12, 2022, marks two years since an EF-4 tornado wiped through Jefferson Davis County,...
Two years later, the 2020 deadly Easter storm remains a scare for Bassfield residents
Patrick's PM Weather
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow