Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Jasper County family rebuilding after storm tears off roof

Wednesday night’s storms left some serious damage in the county
By Mia Monet
Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine walking outside and seeing the roof of your house sitting across the street.

That’s what Kimble Moore’s family in Jasper County witnessed.

“I got up about nine o’clock and looked out there and walked around and looked, and I saw all that tin out there, and I said, ‘That wind done blown the top off the house,’” says Moore.

The entire back portion of his roof was made of tin. Now it’s all sitting across the street.

Before the storm took the tin off the roof, Angela Gilmore says they were just laying in the bed like it was a normal night until they heard a terrifying sound.

“Like a big roll, and I jumped up, and I go in my mama room to hurry up and try and get her out the bed and get her in the hallway because I didn’t know exactly what was going on,” says Gilmore.

Gilmore says her mother is handicapped after recently having a stroke. Thankfully, Gilmore was able to make it to her in time.

“The room is right here where my mom sleeps, and when the tin came off, it scared me so bad so I ran and got my mom out of the bed. Thankfully it didn’t fall in on my mom,” says Gilmore.

The family had a long night after things calmed down because the rain was pouring into their house from the ceiling.

“I stayed up all night trying to keep all the water from coming in… Dealing with water and all that. I didn’t go to bed until about one o’clock this morning,” Moore says.

Despite the long night, they are all just thankful to be alive. Gilmore says it could’ve been worse.

“But I tell anyone… when the warning comes, don’t take it for [granted]… Get up, just get up and get in the hallway,” says Gilmore.

She says the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency responded quickly by sending a blue tarp to their house Wednesday night and assessed the damage Thursday morning.

Now the family is waiting to hear from Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
McMurry Farms has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you’ve driven down the Evelyn...
Forrest County farm sows smiles
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia

Latest News

Rain, with a few thunderstorms potentially mixed in, will play across the Pine Belt over the...
Look for rain over the next few days before clearing later in the week
Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
Southern Miss smashes 17 hits in 12-4 win over FIU
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba