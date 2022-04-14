Jasper County family rebuilding after storm tears off roof

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine walking outside and seeing the roof of your house sitting across the street.

That’s what Kimble Moore’s family in Jasper County witnessed.

“I got up about nine o’clock and looked out there and walked around and looked, and I saw all that tin out there, and I said, ‘That wind done blown the top off the house,’” says Moore.

The entire back portion of his roof was made of tin. Now it’s all sitting across the street.

Before the storm took the tin off the roof, Angela Gilmore says they were just laying in the bed like it was a normal night until they heard a terrifying sound.

“Like a big roll, and I jumped up, and I go in my mama room to hurry up and try and get her out the bed and get her in the hallway because I didn’t know exactly what was going on,” says Gilmore.

Gilmore says her mother is handicapped after recently having a stroke. Thankfully, Gilmore was able to make it to her in time.

“The room is right here where my mom sleeps, and when the tin came off, it scared me so bad so I ran and got my mom out of the bed. Thankfully it didn’t fall in on my mom,” says Gilmore.

The family had a long night after things calmed down because the rain was pouring into their house from the ceiling.

“I stayed up all night trying to keep all the water from coming in… Dealing with water and all that. I didn’t go to bed until about one o’clock this morning,” Moore says.

Despite the long night, they are all just thankful to be alive. Gilmore says it could’ve been worse.

“But I tell anyone… when the warning comes, don’t take it for [granted]… Get up, just get up and get in the hallway,” says Gilmore.

She says the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency responded quickly by sending a blue tarp to their house Wednesday night and assessed the damage Thursday morning.

Now the family is waiting to hear from Red Cross.

