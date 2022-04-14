Hattiesburg Convention Commission redesigns new websites for its attractions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees 10 attractions and projects within the Hattiesburg community, has redesigned websites associated with those projects.

Rick Taylor, the executive director of the commission, says this was a need to provide information in a more effective matter to the public, with the current growth of the projects and facilities.

Taylor says the goal of this redesigning is for the public to be able to go online and get the information they need as soon as possible.

“Each website is very different,” said Taylor. “What we are portraying, say on the African American Military Museum website reaches a specific market and there’s certain information and details that market wants, and that’s very different than the Hattiesburg Zoo.”

“We got sales, we got birthday parties on the zoo website, and the ease with which our guests can get the information or take action on an activity they want is really critical,”

Taylor says another reason behind the redesign is because kids sometimes use the websites, such as the Zoo or African American Military Museum site, for research in school projects.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website is currently under construction and will be unveiled this summer.

