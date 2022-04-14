Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

FCSO helping to raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Marissa McCardell
Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one local sheriff’s department is working to bring light to this issue within the community.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Washington, says this month is a time to educate the public on the importance of preventing and reporting child abuse.

“We want to be able to give our community a voice, to give our children a voice, our children of the community, because they are the most important to us. And a lot of times, crimes happen in the household, and people don’t want to talk about it because they feel like they don’t want the public to know or anyone else to know,” said Washington.

According to Washington, child abuse can happen to children of any age, and this is why education systems, like schools, can play a crucial role in reporting signs of neglect.

“A lot of times there are no bruises or marks. A lot of times they might be isolated or their grades are falling in school. And if our counselors see something, maybe falling grades or the kids not wanting to be around the other children, maybe isolating themselves. And that’s why it’s important for our schools to be on the same sheet of music,” said Washington. “But our school districts are pretty good about getting students and making CPS reports and contacting us.”

For those who suspect a child is experiencing abuse, Washington says it is very important to report it right away by either calling 911 or the sheriff’s office.

“As soon as that initial report is done, we will contact you, we will follow up with every agency that needs to be involved and make sure that kid gets what they need,” said Washington.

You can also report any signs of child abuse by calling the hotline at (1-800) 222-8000.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
McMurry Farms has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you’ve driven down the Evelyn...
Forrest County farm sows smiles
Jamareus Lewis, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with a March shooting in Columbia.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Columbia

Latest News

Rain, with a few thunderstorms potentially mixed in, will play across the Pine Belt over the...
Look for rain over the next few days before clearing later in the week
Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
Cleanup continues at Clarksdale school after EF-2 tornado
Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
Southern Miss smashes 17 hits in 12-4 win over FIU
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba