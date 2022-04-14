FCSO helping to raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one local sheriff’s department is working to bring light to this issue within the community.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Washington, says this month is a time to educate the public on the importance of preventing and reporting child abuse.

“We want to be able to give our community a voice, to give our children a voice, our children of the community, because they are the most important to us. And a lot of times, crimes happen in the household, and people don’t want to talk about it because they feel like they don’t want the public to know or anyone else to know,” said Washington.

According to Washington, child abuse can happen to children of any age, and this is why education systems, like schools, can play a crucial role in reporting signs of neglect.

“A lot of times there are no bruises or marks. A lot of times they might be isolated or their grades are falling in school. And if our counselors see something, maybe falling grades or the kids not wanting to be around the other children, maybe isolating themselves. And that’s why it’s important for our schools to be on the same sheet of music,” said Washington. “But our school districts are pretty good about getting students and making CPS reports and contacting us.”

For those who suspect a child is experiencing abuse, Washington says it is very important to report it right away by either calling 911 or the sheriff’s office.

“As soon as that initial report is done, we will contact you, we will follow up with every agency that needs to be involved and make sure that kid gets what they need,” said Washington.

You can also report any signs of child abuse by calling the hotline at (1-800) 222-8000.

