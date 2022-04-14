Endangered child alert issued for Jeff Davis Co. teen

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Jefferson Davis County teen.

Ilori Funches was reported missing to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office by her grandmother.

The 5-foot-8, 125-pound Funches was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes with a black backpack.

She initially was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, but her grandmother said she had been spotted later that evening in Sumrall in a black sedan with two men in black clothes.

If anybody has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ilori Funches, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-4031 or (601) 325-1321.

