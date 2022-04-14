Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Endangered child alert issued for Jeff Davis Co. teen

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Ilori Funches.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Jefferson Davis County teen.

Ilori Funches was reported missing to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office by her grandmother.

The 5-foot-8, 125-pound Funches was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes with a black backpack.

She initially was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, but her grandmother said she had been spotted later that evening in Sumrall in a black sedan with two men in black clothes.

If anybody has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ilori Funches, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-4031 or (601) 325-1321.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Alert Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather warnings, watches issued for the Pine Belt
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Campbell, 40, is being charged with one count of felony fleeing and one count of aggravated...
Man charged after leading high-speed chase from Laurel to Bay Springs Tuesday
Christopher J. Walker was convicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
Petal man convicted of child sex crimes in Forrest Co.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect pictured...
Public’s help asked to identify thief
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
Indian Springs Road has segments of the road closed due to a powerline that is draped over the...
Road closures due to fallen trees, severe weather
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack