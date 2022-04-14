Donate your ‘rags’ to the Salvation Army

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - You probably know that you can donate your wearable, unwanted clothes to the Salvation Army, but what about those old clothes with holes, tears and stains? The Salvation Army collects those too!

Raymond Pruitt is the Salvation Army major in Laurel. He says if you have unwearable old clothes, you can bring them to the center.

“Our family store on North 13th Avenue… we receive all kinds of donations, and some of those donations are not usable in the store because of buttons missing or a zipper not working,” said Pruitt.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox works on the advisory board for the center. he says they call it “donating rags”.

“If you tell them it’s rags, they’re gonna take it and bail it and sell it to the industry in order to help, I guess, going green, recycling and also make money off of it,” said Cox.

Pruitt says the center sells the fabric to buyers by the pound.

“We sell it to a buyer by the pound,” said Pruitt. “Currently, the market is really strong and averaging 32 cents a pound for those, and when you multiply that by about 40,000 pounds, it means really significant money for us.”

Cox says he really wanted to raise awareness about the program because he doesn’t feel like enough people know about it.

“So, I really feel like that a lot of stuff that they can make a little money off of to help continue to serve the community is winding up in the landfill,” said Cox.

If you have old worn-down clothes, remember you can take them to the salvation army instead of tossing them in the trash.

“Just don’t throw it out, bring it to us and we can change it in for money and funnel back into the community,” said Cox.

The Laurel Salvation Army is located at 129 n 13th Avenue.

