Deadlines loom for SBA disaster loans

Flash flooding.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Small Business Administration has set a May 3 deadline for non-profits and small farms/businesses to take advantage of emergency disaster loans.

Up to $2 million can be available, with interest rates of 3 percent for small businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations. Terms can run 30 years.

The loans are set aside based off two related but different events. Eligible entities may vary from one Mississippi county to another.

One funding area is for the “rain and flash flooding” that extended from April 10, 2021 to June 17, 2021. Four Mississippi counties were deemed eligible to apply: Wayne; Perry; George; and Greene counties.

The second funding was for damage caused by the “excessive rains” that fell from April 10, 2021, through June 17, 2021. Five Mississippi counties were deemed eligible: Wayne; Perry; Jones; Jasper; and Clarke.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17184.

