Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves bringing Commissioner’s Trophy to Biloxi

Outside of Biloxi, four other Mississippi locations will house the trophy.
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.(Atlanta Braves)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.

On May 12, the tour, which commemorates the Braves’ first World Series Championship win since 1995, will visit Town Green in Biloxi at 4pm.

The tour consists of 151 stops as a nod to 151 years of operation for the Braves. Outside of Biloxi, four other Mississippi locations will house the trophy, as the tour will make stops in Pearl, Starkville, Oxford and Hattiesburg. These visits will span from May 6 to May 12.

New stops and dates have been added to the #BravesTrophyTour presented by Truist! Check out the schedule here: http://braves.com/trophytour

Posted by Atlanta Braves on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Fans who attend will be allowed to take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

For a complete list of tour dates and stops, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/trophy-tour

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the illegal drugs is worth $5,000,000.
Overnight traffic stop results in 25 kg of illegal drugs seized in Jones County
Norman Andrew Whiddon was found guilty on four felony counts Thursday: first-degree murder;...
Purvis man guilty on 4 counts, including murder
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
McMurry Farms has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you’ve driven down the Evelyn...
Forrest County farm sows smiles
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull

Latest News

Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
Southern Miss smashes 17 hits in 12-4 win over FIU
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Itawamba
Multiple Pine Belt students take home courage awards at the FCA Good Friday breakfast.
FCA hosts Breakfast of Champions on Good Friday
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.
Golden Eagles grab 5-3 win at FIU