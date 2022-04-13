Win Stuff
USM survives Southeastern Louisiana 3-2; Scott Berry moves to No. 2 on career win list

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christopher Sargent belted two solo home runs to lead No. 11 Southern Miss over Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles (24-8) won their sixth in a row and for the 14th time in the last 16 games. The win gave coach Scott Berry his 459th career victory for the Southern Miss program, moving him ahead of Corky Palmer for second place on the school’s career win list.

The teams traded zeroes for the first three and a half innings before the home team registered a pair of runs.

With one out, Sargent blasted his first home run off the scoreboard in left-center field. Slade Wilks singled immediately after the homer, before Danny Lynch was hit by a pitch. Will McGillis then lofted a ball down the right field line that fell just inside the line to score Wilks in giving the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Champ Artigues, who led the Lions with four hits, cut the Eagles lead in half with a run-scoring single in the sixth. Southern Miss, though, quickly responded with another home run from Sargent. This time it went deep over the fence in left center.

With the pair of round-trippers, Sargent now leads the team with 11 and enjoys his second, two-homer contest of the season.

Artigues drove home the Lions second run in the ninth with a double. SLU (13-20) then had runners at the corners with one out when they attempted a double steal. The throw down to second was cut off and Artigues was called out at the plate on the throw back home from Will McGillis.

Garrett Ramsey then got Connor Manola to end the game with a strikeout.

Ramsey threw the final inning and gave up a hit and fanned two to collect his third save. Reliever Aubrey Gillentine (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up two hits and walk to earn the victory as he followed start Tyler Stuart in the contest. Stuart hurled three scoreless frames and allowed three hits with two strikeouts.

SLU reliever Lance Lauve (0-3) gave up two runs on five hits with a strikeout over three innings to suffer the loss.

The Golden Eagles, which have won all five games of a current stretch that has the Golden Eagles playing eight of nine games on the road, next travel to Miami for a Thursday-Saturday Conference USA series at FIU.

