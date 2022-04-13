Win Stuff
USM men’s basketball announces 2 signings

USM men's basketball program, signs pair of transfers to start rebuilding process.(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi added two guards to the fold as the Golden Eagles rebuild the men’s basketball roster.

USM coach Jay Ladner announced Wednesday that Austin Crowley and Neftali Alavarez had signed for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-5 Crowley, a West Point, Miss., native, played the past three seasons at the University of Mississippi,

He appeared in 89 games for the Rebels, and made two starts as a sophomore, 11 as a junior.

Last season, he appeared in 30 games, averaging 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds a game. He handed out a team-high 77 assists.

Coming out of high school, Crowley was a consensus four-star recruit, an played his final two years of high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, He averaged 15.2 points per game, earning a McDonald’s All-American nomination.

“We can’t be more excited to have Austin Crowley join the Golden Eagles,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “He brings an incredible amount of experience and ability.

“His commitment will help us in our vision to restore Golden Eagle basketball to national prominence.”

Alvarez enters the USM program after two years at Mercer University, where he played in 39 games. As a freshman, the Catano, Puerto Rico, native, played at Fairfield University, where he was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s All-Rookie Team.

The 6-foot-2 Alvarez started 10 of the 12 games he played in last season, averaging 12.6 points per game and dropping a season-high 28 points on Winthrop.

“Neftali brings great experience and toughness to our rebuilding process,” Ladner said. “We are very excited that he’s a Golden Eagle.”

Alvarez prepped at Miami Christian School and won a pair of 5A-1A state Cchampionships. He averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a senior en route to being named the 5A-1A Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

