Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23

A tornado and severe weather caused damage in Bell County, Texas, on Tuesday. (Source: KWTX/CNN)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The severe weather and tornado that struck in the Salado area Tuesday evening leveled buildings, downed power lines, uprooted trees and injured at least 23 people, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Of those injured, 12 required hospitalization and one appears to be in critical condition, Blackburn said.

According to the county judge, the first call regarding a tornado was received at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of calls soon followed after the tornado crossed from northern Williamson County into the Salado area in southern Bell County, KWTX reported.

Blackburn said search and rescue crews have done multiple walkthroughs and, as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, believe everyone in the storm-ravaged area is accounted for.

“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place,” Blackburn said, “The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”

Blackburn said the county is ready to provide an emergency shelter to those affected, but homeowners afflicted by the storm turned down help Tuesday evening.

The focus will now turn to cleaning up the debris from damaged homes and restoring downed power lines in the area.

“There will be many, many days of cleanup after this,” the county judge warned.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Alert Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather warnings, watches issued for the Pine Belt
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Campbell, 40, is being charged with one count of felony fleeing and one count of aggravated...
Man charged after leading high-speed chase from Laurel to Bay Springs Tuesday
Christopher J. Walker was convicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
Petal man convicted of child sex crimes in Forrest Co.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pitbull advocate
The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Endangered child alert issued for Jeff Davis Co. teen
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike