School district meal application offers big benefits

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Making sure your kids are fed at school now could nourish their futures in more ways than one.

That’s why the Forrest County School District is asking all parents to fill out the school meal application.

Forrest County School District Assistant Superintendent, Gina Gallant said completing the application could unlock some beneficial discounts.

“Application fees to universities and colleges. There’s also the possibility that they could get a discount on taking the ACT and SAT, based on their qualifications for free or reduced lunch,” Gallant said.

Gallant said there is also a possibility of qualifying for an additional P-EBT card. She said right now the district has almost 2,000 households eligible for free and reduced school lunch.

Gallant said how you fill out the application is very important.

“You want to be sure your information is correct, be sure that your financial information is correct, as well as your address,” Gallant said.

Gallant said there is no deadline for this application. You can find it on Forrest County School District’s website and on the district’s social media accounts.

Lastly, Gallant added another benefit parents could qualify for are discounts on home internet services.

