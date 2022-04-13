Safe rooms open across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The threat of potentially severe weather in the Pine Belt Wednesday evening and on into the night have various counties providing safe haven for residents.

Forrest, Lamar and Jones counties are opening their emergency shelters at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while Wayne County will offer sanctuary in the courtroom of its sheriff’s department.

Details include:

The Lamar County storm shelter opens at 5 p.m. and will remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.

The Jones County 361 Safe Room opens to 5 p.m. and will remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center. If you have questions, contact the Jones County EOC at (601) 649-3535 or (601) 425-0270.

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, opens at 5 p.m. If you have any questions, contact the Forrest County EOC at (601) 544-5911.

Wayne County shelter will open at 5 p.m.. The shelter is the sheriff’s office’s courtroom, located at 613 Court St..

Perry, Marion and Covington counties do not have emergency shelters. Jasper County had not decided whether to open its safe rooms.

