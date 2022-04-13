PRCC holding scholarship contest for students with TikTok videos

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those students who like creating TikToks, now is the chance to win a half-price or full scholarship for the Fall 2022 semester at Pearl River Community College.

With PRCC recently announcing the “You Are the Main Character” theme, the college is holding a contest for most creative TikTok videos.

Three winners will be chosen, with one student getting the chance to win a full scholarship. The other two chosen students will receive half-price tuition for the fall.

“Affordability is really our top priority for our students, especially in this day of age when they are really struggling with not only academic but problems at home. We want to make sure our students can help feel that alleviation of the financial struggles they have sometimes,” said PRCC Coordinator of Marketing and Recruitment, Kari Eve Valence.

To be eligible to win, students must use the hashtags, #MainCharacter, #MainCharacterEnergy, #MainCharacterPRCC and tag the college’s official TikTok account.

“So we decided to come up with this campaign and this scholarship opportunity for a fun way to do that. You know, sometimes, scholarships you have to write essays, you have to apply for a different test or have a really standardized one for different criteria. This is a fun way for them to earn scholarship money and attend a full-tuition here at PRCC,” said Valence.

Students must also have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of the six county districts (Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion, and Pearl River).

“We think that something like this where we can kind of interact with students and get their viewpoints and see how they can utilize their creativity in their own way. TikTok is such an interesting thing because it takes something so small that can make you go viral and it’s something where anybody can have access to. So we think this is a really cool opportunity for our students to get engaged with us,” said Valence.

This contest is for prospective or returning students.

The deadline for the PRCC TikTok contest is May 31 and winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1.

