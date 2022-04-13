Petal officials want to beautify area around new bridge

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is looking to add a little beautification to the South Main Street area.

Petal leaders recently met with the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to seek its help in coordinating work with the new East Hardy Street Bridge project.

The project is an effort to incorporate decorative trees, shrubs and bushes with new medians and turn lanes.

“We got a brand new bridge coming in,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “Obviously, this is an older section of town, so we’ve been challenged from an entrance standpoint of what our welcome mat might look like in the City of Petal.

“When we can find projects of this nature that are not budget busters and come in and make a better impression when people come to visit our town, it’s a great opportunity we can’t pass on.”

Ducker said other beautification projects could be added to the city in the future.

