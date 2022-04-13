Petal man convicted of child sex crimes in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man has been convicted of child-related sex crimes in Forrest County.

Christopher J. Walker was convicted on Tuesday by a Forrest County Jury on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of a child.

In December of 2021, Walker was arrested under an indictment from a Forrest County grand jury for felony sex crimes.

Walker was indicted on Dec. 1, 2021, on these charges. The capias was served on Dec. 8, 2021.

Assistant District Attorneys Becky Denham and James Lane prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Mississippi.

“We would like to thank Lin Carter and our partners at the district attorney’s office for their work on this case,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “The FCSO and our investigation team will continue to pursue child predators with the full force of the law.”

Walker will have a pre-sentence investigation before he is sentenced.

