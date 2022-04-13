Over 36K customers in Miss. without power after severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday’s severe storms brought another round of widespread power outages to electricity customers across the state.

At last check Thursday morning, more than 36,000 customers were without power in Mississippi.

Nearly five thousand of those outages are concentrated in Hinds County.

Over 3,100 outages are being reported in Madison County.

