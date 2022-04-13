Win Stuff
Over 36K customers in Miss. without power after severe weather

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday’s severe storms brought another round of widespread power outages to electricity customers across the state.

At last check Thursday morning, more than 36,000 customers were without power in Mississippi.

Nearly five thousand of those outages are concentrated in Hinds County.

Over 3,100 outages are being reported in Madison County.

